DUP support for Conservatives 'will come at a price'

Members of the DUP are holding first talks to discuss a possible deal with the Conservatives - but sources said any arrangement "will come at a price".

Party officials are "in no rush to complete any agreement" - with the real deadline seen as the Queen's speech on June 19, reports ITV News reporter Marc Mallett.

Their likely role as kingmakers leaves them able to demand terms - and top on their list is likely to be an assurance there will be no referendum on a united Ireland, he said.

The party is also likely to press for a favourable Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, a bigger police budget, and support for the tourism industry.

Indications suggest that a full coalition is unlikely, with a deal likely to involve a more informal "confidence and supply" arrangement.