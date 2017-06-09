Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
DUP support for Conservatives 'will come at a price'

The DUP leader Arlene Foster and Conservative leader Theresa May Credit: PA

Members of the DUP are holding first talks to discuss a possible deal with the Conservatives - but sources said any arrangement "will come at a price".

Party officials are "in no rush to complete any agreement" - with the real deadline seen as the Queen's speech on June 19, reports ITV News reporter Marc Mallett.

Their likely role as kingmakers leaves them able to demand terms - and top on their list is likely to be an assurance there will be no referendum on a united Ireland, he said.

The party is also likely to press for a favourable Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, a bigger police budget, and support for the tourism industry.

Indications suggest that a full coalition is unlikely, with a deal likely to involve a more informal "confidence and supply" arrangement.

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

