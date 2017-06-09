Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

George Osborne: Theresa May manifesto 'worst in history'

George Osborne has slammed Theresa May's manifesto and described it as the "worst in history".

After the exit poll predicted a hung parliament, the former Chancellor said the document was a "total disaster."

He told ITV News: "The manifesto which was drafted by her and about two other people was a total disaster and must go down now as one of the worst manifestos in history by a governing party.

"I say one of the worst, I can't think of a worse one."

