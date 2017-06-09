Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Gina Miller: 'Hard Brexit has swung this election'

Gina Miller say the prospect of hard Brexit had played a huge role.

Prospects of a hard Brexit have deterred people from voting Conservative, according to Gina Miller.

Ms Miller, who brought the historic Brexit court case, said she was "not as surprised" about the exit poll, which predicts the Conservatives might fall short of an overall majority.

"I know that people were saying they did not vote for this hard Brexit, they did not vote for leaving the single market," she said.

Ms Miller added that an additional two million people under 30 had registered to vote to say "this is our future, we do not want this hard Brexit".

"I think that Brexit is going to have to be negotiated in a very different way," she added.

