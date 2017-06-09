Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Jared O'Mara 'had to buy suit' after Clegg seat win

Jared O'Mara (front right) stole Nick Clegg's seat from him.

The 25-year-old Labour candidate who cost Nick Clegg his seat had to run out and buy a suit when he learned he had won.

Jared O'Mara's win was so unexpected he said he had to rush to a nearby supermarket in the middle of the night to make himself look a bit more presentable.

Former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lost the Sheffield Hallam seat he had held since 2005.

His defeat has been dubbed one of the first "Michael Portillo" moments of the General Election.

