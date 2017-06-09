Jared O'Mara 'had to buy suit' after Clegg seat win

The 25-year-old Labour candidate who cost Nick Clegg his seat had to run out and buy a suit when he learned he had won.

Jared O'Mara's win was so unexpected he said he had to rush to a nearby supermarket in the middle of the night to make himself look a bit more presentable.

Former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lost the Sheffield Hallam seat he had held since 2005.

His defeat has been dubbed one of the first "Michael Portillo" moments of the General Election.