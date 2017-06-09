Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • She apologised for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats
  • The Prime Minister also reappointed most of her senior cabinet team on Friday
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn appears as a surprise winner in election

corbyn-younger Play video

Jeremy Corbyn may not have gained the most seats but he came out looking like a surprising victor in this election.

He emerged from his house to a round a cheers this morning and the knowledge that he has turned politics upside down.

While Theresa May is facing questions over her leadership, Mr Corbyn is looking much more secure in his position.

Everyone wanted a moment by his side, including members of his own team who were recently deserting him.

I and everybody else underestimated Jeremy Corbyn, and his ability to win seats.

He had proved us all wrong and I'm really glad that he has.

– Lucy Powell, former Shadow Education Secretary

Right now, the man who lost looks nothing like a loser.

