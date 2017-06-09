Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Election ends in hung parliament but May will not quit

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

In a dramatic night of developments:

  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for.
  • Theresa May will not resign as prime minister, and is working to form a government, ITV News has learned
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
View all 45 updates ›

Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ to cheering crowd

CORBYN_ARRIVAL Play video

Jeremy Corbyn was greeted at the Labour Party HQ in London with a cheering crowd after the unexpected General Election results.

The night revealed a sizeable gain for Labour, returning to a level that is higher than when the party lost power in 2010.

A celebratory Mr Corbyn said during his constituency victory speech that "politics has changed and it isn't going back into the box it was before".

  1. Read more
  2. 45 updates
Live updates: Election ends in hung parliament but May will not quit

More on this story