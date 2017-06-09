Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • She apologised for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats
  • The Prime Minister also reappointed most of her senior cabinet team on Friday
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Labour wins Kensington for first time ever

The Kensington count

Labour's Emma Dent Coad has won Kensington for the first time in history.

The Conservatives got 16,313 votes while Labour won with a close 16,333 votes.

It is the final result to be returned in the 2017 General Election, giving the Conservatives 318 seats and Jeremy Corbyn's party 262.

The close vote had to be counted four times.

