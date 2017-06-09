Kensington recount delayed until 6pm

A third recount in the Kensington Constituency will commence at 6pm after break for "tired" staff working on the only seat left to be declared.

The provisional result was known at around 2am, but it was "very close" and a recount was requested, a statement from Kensington and Chelsea said.

As that result also remained very close, a request for a third count was made.

The count will "recommence as soon as possible", the statement added.