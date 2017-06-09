Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Kensington recount delayed until 6pm

Weary scene at Kensington count Credit: ITV News/@wnettleford

A third recount in the Kensington Constituency will commence at 6pm after break for "tired" staff working on the only seat left to be declared.

The provisional result was known at around 2am, but it was "very close" and a recount was requested, a statement from Kensington and Chelsea said.

As that result also remained very close, a request for a third count was made.

The count will "recommence as soon as possible", the statement added.

