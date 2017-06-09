Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Labour blasts May as 'arrogant and deluded' after speech

Stella Creasy led criticism of PM's speech Credit: PA

Labour MPs were quick to criticise the Prime Minister after she announced the DUP would be supporting her in government.

Steve McCabe said Theresa May has "no moral right" to be leader, while Stella Creasy joked that the PM's speech was "written pre the actual result".

Meanwhile, Ian Mearns accused Mrs May of 'living in a parallel universe".

