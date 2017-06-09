Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Lord Howard: It's no time for a Tory leadership challenge

Lord Howard called on MPs to support Theresa May. Credit: PA

Former Conservative leader Lord Howard has said Theresa May was "absolutely right" to remain as Prime Minister to lead a new administration and called for parliament to support her.

He advised any Conservative colleagues considering mounting a leadership challenge: "Don't think about any such thing - support the Prime Minister."

Lord Howard acknowledged that Mrs May had not run a brilliant election campaign but the Conservatives are "the only viable Government in the new House of Commons".

No one can pretend it was the greatest campaign and obviously the result was disappointing but the thing to do now is to concentrate on the present and the future and that's what I urge everyone to do.

– Lord Howard
