Lord Howard: It's no time for a Tory leadership challenge

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP
Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.
Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.
Developments include:
- Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
- Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
- Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
- Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.