Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
May to remain as PM with Tories supported by DUP

Theresa May speaks outside Number 10 Credit: ITV News

Theresa May will remain as Prime Minister and the Conservatives will be supported by the DUP in parliament.

Speaking after meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, she said she intends to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

She said she was confident that the Tories would be able to work together with the Democratic Unionist Party in the "interests of the whole UK".

Mrs May added that she will work for a "Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country".

