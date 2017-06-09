May to remain as PM with Tories supported by DUP

Theresa May will remain as Prime Minister and the Conservatives will be supported by the DUP in parliament.

Speaking after meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, she said she intends to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

She said she was confident that the Tories would be able to work together with the Democratic Unionist Party in the "interests of the whole UK".

Mrs May added that she will work for a "Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country".