Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
May's ex-PR chief: U-turn didn't look strong and stable

Perrior Play video

Theresa May's u-turn on social care costs in the party manifesto left her looking anything but strong and stable, her former top spin doctor has said.

Katie Perrior, who quit after the snap election was announced, said there were several key mistakes in the Conservative campaign.

When you looks at the campaign, you look at some of the mistakes such as the u-turns, if you want to be strong and stable and yet you turn within 24 hours on your manifesto, that doesn't leave a good impression.

– Katie Perrior

She also said that if the party had wanted to run a personality-based presidential style campaign then Mrs May should have taken part in the TV debates.

