Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 31 updates ›

McDonnell: 'People wanted to hear positivity'

John McDonnell said the people wanted to positivity.

Labour's predicted General Election surge is down to Jeremy Corbyn's positive message, according to John McDonnell.

The shadow chancellor said Theresa May had looked for a personal mandate from the election but is set to be "extremely damaged" by the result.

"I think what's changed is the political discourse," Mr McDonnell said.

"People wanted a positive debate. And what they got was quite a nasty campaign from the Tories, but a positive campaign from Jeremy.

"And I think they welcomed it."

  1. Read more
  2. 31 updates
Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

More on this story