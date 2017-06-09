Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 38 updates ›

Nigel Farage: 'Theresa May is toast'

Nigel Farage predicts Theresa May is toast.

Theresa May is "toast" and stands no chance of staying on as Prime Minister, Nigel Farage believes.

The former Ukip leader also fears the result of the General Election could lead to there being a second referendum on EU membership.

"I think, whatever happens, Theresa May is toast, it's just a matter of time," he said.

"Quite frankly, I don't know what's going to happen here."

He added: "My fear is that Corbyn forms a coalition with the SNP and a few Lib Dems and we look down the barrels of a second referendum in two years time."

  1. Read more
  2. 38 updates
Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

More on this story