Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

'Only Boris Johnson or David Davis can be next Tory leader'

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston believes only Boris Johnson or David Davis are "credible candidates" to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader.

He said: "I don't think it's an absolute certainty that [Theresa May's] going, though I think it is pretty likely.

"The reason I rule out Amber Rudd - who many people have been speculating as a possible future leader - is that if she wins her seat, she would have the narrowest of margins of victory.

"You simply can't appoint - as leader of your party - somebody who you can't be confident would keep their seat in a subsequent General Election in just a few months".

