Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Osborne: 'Huge post-mortem' due on Tory campaign

George Osborne expects a post-mortem on the Tory campaign.

A post-mortem is likely to be carried out on the Conservative campaign election, according to George Osborne.

The former Chancellor insisted that Mrs May would remain Prime Minister if the Conservatives managed to form an overall majority.

And he predicted that the party didn't have an "appetite" for an immediate leadership contest.

But, in light of the exit poll suggesting the Tories may fall short of an overall majority, he said questions would be asked by the party.

"I think there will be a huge post-mortem about having the General Election, about the manifesto that was drawn up by a very small circle in Downing Street and not shared by the Cabinet, about the style of the campaign," Mr Osborne said.

