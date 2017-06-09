Osborne: I suspect Boris has a small smile on his face

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.