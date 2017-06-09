Advertisement

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Osborne: I suspect Boris has a small smile on his face

George Osborne has said he suspects Boris Johnson has a "small smile on his face" as the question of another Tory leadership contest was raised.

During live election coverage ITV News' Tom Bradbury asked the former Chancellor if he thought a new Conservative leadership contest was likely, to which Osborne replied "I think the answer is yes".

The pair discussed the leadership debate as the Foreign Secretary was filmed arriving for the vote count in his constituency of Uxbridge.

Osborne then added: "Put it this way I know Boris Johnson quite well and I suspect there is a small smile on his face".

In June 2016 Boris Johnson shocked Westminster when he announced he would not be standing for Tory leader.

