Osborne: May looks unsure of future as PM

Theresa May looks unsure of her future as Prime Minister, according to George Osborne.

The former Chancellor agreed with ex-Labour politician Ed Balls that Mrs May did not look confident of remaining PM during a speech in the early hours of Friday.

Their comments came shortly after Mrs May delivered a victory speech having been re-elected as MP for Maidenhead, but on a night when the Conservatives looked to fall short of gaining an overall majority.

Asked if he agreed with Mr Balls's analysis, Mr Osborne said: "I would, actually."

He continued: "What you could tell was, having given these sort of speeches, there was one thing in her mind she wanted to say - which was, the Conservative Party was going to provide a period of stability in the coming period. That was all."

Mr Osborne described the speech as a "holding statement", adding that there had been "nothing about her personal position".

"I think they're probably thinking 'we've got to see how the number play out overnight'... and they will be trying to work out what to do," he said.

"I don't think she thought a day ago that she was going to be in this position."