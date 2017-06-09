Ruth Davidson: Conservatives must take time to reflect

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said the party must reflect on its shortcomings after failing to reach an overall majority in the UK but cautioned against making any snap judgement.

Ruth Davidson said she was delighted to have welcomed new colleagues who won seats for the Scottish Conservatives but it was clear the UK-wide party had "fallen short" of its expectations.

"There are lots of issues that we need to address and that needs to be done with clear minds and that needs to be done at length, it doesn't need to be done in a snap way just after we've all had a long night," she said.