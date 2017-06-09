Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Ruth Davidson: Conservatives must take time to reflect

Ruth Davidson said the party fell short of the expectations it set for itself. Credit: PA

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said the party must reflect on its shortcomings after failing to reach an overall majority in the UK but cautioned against making any snap judgement.

Ruth Davidson said she was delighted to have welcomed new colleagues who won seats for the Scottish Conservatives but it was clear the UK-wide party had "fallen short" of its expectations.

"There are lots of issues that we need to address and that needs to be done with clear minds and that needs to be done at length, it doesn't need to be done in a snap way just after we've all had a long night," she said.

