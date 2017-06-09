Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
View all 54 updates ›

Speed up Brexit talks to avoid 'no deal', EU tells UK

Brexit negotiations may be delayed Credit: PA

EU President Donald Tusk has told Britain to speed up Brexit negotiations to avoid a "no deal" scenario.

It came after Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Brexit talks can begin when the new UK government is ready.

The comment suggested Mr Barnier is ready to delay the opening of official negotiations, which were expected to begin on June 19 in Brussels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 54 updates
Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

More on this story