Sturgeon appeals to all MPs to keep UK in single market

Nicola Sturgeon has appealed for MPs from all parties to form a Brexit strategy which will benefit the "whole of the UK".

The Scottish First Minister said Theresa May has now "lost all authority and credibility" after she failed to form a majority Government.

Going forward, Ms Sturgeon said it was no longer acceptable to proceed into Brexit negotiations without a coherent plan.

She said: "It simply can't go on. Instead, there must now be an attempt to find consensus and bring people together.

"Last night has shown that the reckless Tory pursuit of a hard brexit must be abandoned.

"So I'm appealing to MPs from all parties to join together to keep the UK and Scotland in the European single market.

"By doing so, we can protect job, preserve our relationship with Europe and bring some order to these negotiations."