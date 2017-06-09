Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Sturgeon appeals to all MPs to keep UK in single market

Nicola Sturgeon has appealed for MPs from all parties to form a Brexit strategy which will benefit the "whole of the UK".

The Scottish First Minister said Theresa May has now "lost all authority and credibility" after she failed to form a majority Government.

Going forward, Ms Sturgeon said it was no longer acceptable to proceed into Brexit negotiations without a coherent plan.

She said: "It simply can't go on. Instead, there must now be an attempt to find consensus and bring people together.

"Last night has shown that the reckless Tory pursuit of a hard brexit must be abandoned.

"So I'm appealing to MPs from all parties to join together to keep the UK and Scotland in the European single market.

"By doing so, we can protect job, preserve our relationship with Europe and bring some order to these negotiations."

