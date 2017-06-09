Theresa May arrives at Palace to meet Queen

Theresa May has arrived at Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen for permission to form a government.

She left Number 10 with her husband Phillip at around 12.20pm.

It is believed Mrs May will attempt to form a government with the DUP.

A DUP source told The Guardian: “We want there to be a government. We have worked well with May. The alternative is intolerable. For as long as Corbyn leads Labour we will ensure there’s a Tory PM.”