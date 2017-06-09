Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Theresa May arrives at Palace to meet Queen

Theresa May leaves Number 10 before travelling short distance to Palace. Credit: ITV News

Theresa May has arrived at Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen for permission to form a government.

She left Number 10 with her husband Phillip at around 12.20pm.

It is believed Mrs May will attempt to form a government with the DUP.

A DUP source told The Guardian: “We want there to be a government. We have worked well with May. The alternative is intolerable. For as long as Corbyn leads Labour we will ensure there’s a Tory PM.”

