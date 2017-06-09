Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Theresa May: I will form a new Government

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the Democratic Unionist Party in the "interests of the whole UK".

Speaking outside Number 10, she said: "This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

"It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.

"We will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and, over the next five years, build a country in which no-one and no community is left behind.

"What the country needs more than ever is certainty...now let's get to work."

