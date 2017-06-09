Theresa May: I will form a new Government

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the Democratic Unionist Party in the "interests of the whole UK".

Speaking outside Number 10, she said: "This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

"It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.

"We will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and, over the next five years, build a country in which no-one and no community is left behind.

"What the country needs more than ever is certainty...now let's get to work."