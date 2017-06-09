Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Tim Farron calls on Theresa May to resign

The Liberal Democrat leader has called on Theresa May to resign and said plans for Brexit should be put on hold after the Conservatives suffered bruising losses at last night's election.

Tim Farron said Mrs May had called an election from "sheer arrogance and vanity" while "expecting it to be a coronation".

He said she "took each and every one of us for granted" in a speech this morning.

Theresa May promised strong and stable leadership. She has brought weakness and uncertainty. If she has an ounce of self-respect, she will resign.

– Tim Farron

Mr Farron, whose party campaigned heavily on a pro-Europe platform, also said that the negotiations for Brexit should be put on hold until the new government had reassessed its position.

