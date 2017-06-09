Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night

Tom Watson: Theresa May is 'weak and wobbly'

Tom Watson

Tom Watson has described Theresa May as a "weak and wobbly" Prime Minster who is enduring a "very, very bad result".

The Labour MP said he will hold Mrs May "to account" after she predicted Jeremy Corbyn will be Prime Minister if the Conservatives lose just six seats.

Giving his victory speech after defending his West Bromwich East seat, Mr Watson said: "The Prime Minister fought one of the most negative, pessimistic and defensive campaigns in British history, and the British people delivered their verdict on that.

"She said she was strong and stable - the public saw she was weak and wobbly."

