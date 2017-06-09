Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Tusk congratulates May on reappointment as PM

Donald Tusk Credit: PA

The President of the European Council has congratulated Theresa May on her reappointment as Prime Minister.

Donald Tusk offered his well-wishes on "behalf of the European Council", before saying he urgently wants a Brexit that would be "least disruptive for our citizens".

He went on to say he looks forward to the Prime Minister's visit next month.

