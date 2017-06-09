Two men arrested over Manchester Arena attack released

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase as station reopens
Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened a week after the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.
The reopening of the station comes just hours after a vigil was held in Manchester city centre for the victims of the attack, and a day after police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the attack.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
- Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
- MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
- Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
- The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe