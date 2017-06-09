Two men arrested over Manchester Arena attack released

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase as station reopens

Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened a week after the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The reopening of the station comes just hours after a vigil was held in Manchester city centre for the victims of the attack, and a day after police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the attack.

Here is the latest on the investigation: