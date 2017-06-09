Advertisement

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase as station reopens

Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened a week after the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The reopening of the station comes just hours after a vigil was held in Manchester city centre for the victims of the attack, and a day after police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the attack.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
  • MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
  • Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Two men arrested over Manchester Arena attack released

Tributes left to the victims of the attack

Two men arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena have been released without charge.

A 24-year-old man arrested on 2 June 2017 in Rusholme and a 20-year-old man who was arrested on 3 June 2017 on Cheetham Hill Road have been released without charge.

As it stands, 21 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which 18 people have been release without charge.

A total of three men remain in custody for questioning.

