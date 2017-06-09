Ukip leader Paul Nuttall resigns

Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader after his party failed to gain a single seat in Westminster.

The Ukip leader only managed to gain third place in Boston and Skegness as he failed to take the constituency which had the highest Leave vote in the EU Referendum.

He said: "I'm standing down today as the leader of UKIP with immediate effect. This will allow the party to have a new leader in place by the conference in September."

