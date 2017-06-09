Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall resigns

Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader after his party failed to gain a single seat in Westminster.

The Ukip leader only managed to gain third place in Boston and Skegness as he failed to take the constituency which had the highest Leave vote in the EU Referendum.

He said: "I'm standing down today as the leader of UKIP with immediate effect. This will allow the party to have a new leader in place by the conference in September."

