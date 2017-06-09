Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Will Brexit Secretary David Davis take the blame?

Brexit Secretary David Davis is the greatest threat to the Tory leadership. Credit: PA

Brexit Secretary David Davis could be being primed to take the fall for Theresa May's disastrous performance in last night's election.

Mr Davis is now the greatest threat to the Tory leadership.

ITV News' Chris Ship said Boris Johnson's team is "trying to pin the election fail" on him as Mrs May is now "damaged goods".

He added former Chancellor George Osborne had said "Boris (who many have speculated wants to be one day be prime minister) has a little smile on his face today".

