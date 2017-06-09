Will Brexit Secretary David Davis take the blame?

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government
Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.
Developments include:
- Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
- Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
- Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
- Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.