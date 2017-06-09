Will Brexit Secretary David Davis take the blame?

Brexit Secretary David Davis could be being primed to take the fall for Theresa May's disastrous performance in last night's election.

Mr Davis is now the greatest threat to the Tory leadership.

ITV News' Chris Ship said Boris Johnson's team is "trying to pin the election fail" on him as Mrs May is now "damaged goods".

He added former Chancellor George Osborne had said "Boris (who many have speculated wants to be one day be prime minister) has a little smile on his face today".