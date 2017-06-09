Will Theresa May carry out a significant reshuffle?

Theresa May is appointing her new cabinet but there are questions over whether she will feel strong enough to carry out a major reshuffle, reports ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen.

There will certainly be some new faces at the table after a bruising night that saw some ministers lose their seats.

But the big question is whether Mrs May will take the risk of moving around any big beasts of Government.

Before the election chancellor Phillip Hammond was thought to be vulnerable to a reshuffle, but whether that will now happen is much less clear.

Mrs May might also be tempted to demote Boris Johnson - who is seen by many as a potential leadership candidate - but she probably cannot now afford to move him, argued Mr Dinnen.

He points out that reshuffles create resentment - and at the moment Mrs May can ill-afford that.