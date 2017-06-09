Advertisement

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Will Theresa May carry out a significant reshuffle?

dinnen-reshuffle Play video

Theresa May is appointing her new cabinet but there are questions over whether she will feel strong enough to carry out a major reshuffle, reports ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen.

There will certainly be some new faces at the table after a bruising night that saw some ministers lose their seats.

But the big question is whether Mrs May will take the risk of moving around any big beasts of Government.

Before the election chancellor Phillip Hammond was thought to be vulnerable to a reshuffle, but whether that will now happen is much less clear.

Mrs May might also be tempted to demote Boris Johnson - who is seen by many as a potential leadership candidate - but she probably cannot now afford to move him, argued Mr Dinnen.

He points out that reshuffles create resentment - and at the moment Mrs May can ill-afford that.

