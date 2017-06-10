Conservative chief whip in Belfast for talks with DUP

Live updates: May's closest aides quit after Conservatives lose majority
- Theresa May's two closest aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, have quit after the Conservatives lost their majority in the General Election
- Tory MPs told ITV News the prime minister faced a leadership challenge if the pair remained in post
- Meanwhile Mrs May is trying to persuade the 10 DUP MPs to enter into a formal coalition agreement with the Tories, as opposed to a less formal "confidence and supply" arrangement, ministers have told ITV News
- The prime minister has sent a team of officials, led by her chief whip, Gavin Williamson, to Belfast to negotiate the details of an alliance with the DUP
- Several hundred protesters gathered in central London on Saturday to voice their anger at Theresa May's government and her alliance with the DUP
- On Friday Mrs May reappointed most of her senior cabinet team