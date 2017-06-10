Conservative chief whip in Belfast for talks with DUP

The Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson has arrived in Belfast for talks with the Democratic Unionist Party on a proposed coalition deal, Downing Street has announced.

A spokesman said he is discussing with the DUP "how best they can provide support" to Theresa May's Government, Downing Street said.

"We will not be providing a running commentary," he added.

ITV News understands that Mrs May is seeking a formal coalition deal, though the DUP is thought to favour a more informal "confidence and supply" agreement.