Live updates: May's closest aides quit after Conservatives lose majority

  • Theresa May's two closest aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, have quit after the Conservatives lost their majority in the General Election
  • Tory MPs told ITV News the prime minister faced a leadership challenge if the pair remained in post
  • Meanwhile Mrs May is trying to persuade the 10 DUP MPs to enter into a formal coalition agreement with the Tories, as opposed to a less formal "confidence and supply" arrangement, ministers have told ITV News
  • The prime minister has sent a team of officials, led by her chief whip, Gavin Williamson, to Belfast to negotiate the details of an alliance with the DUP
  • Several hundred protesters gathered in central London on Saturday to voice their anger at Theresa May's government and her alliance with the DUP
  • On Friday Mrs May reappointed most of her senior cabinet team
Conservative chief whip in Belfast for talks with DUP

The Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson. Credit: PA

The Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson has arrived in Belfast for talks with the Democratic Unionist Party on a proposed coalition deal, Downing Street has announced.

A spokesman said he is discussing with the DUP "how best they can provide support" to Theresa May's Government, Downing Street said.

"We will not be providing a running commentary," he added.

ITV News understands that Mrs May is seeking a formal coalition deal, though the DUP is thought to favour a more informal "confidence and supply" agreement.

