Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • She apologised for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats
  • The Prime Minister also reappointed most of her senior cabinet team on Friday
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Davidson denies Scottish Tories may break from UK party

Ruth Davidson said there was no truth to the reports. Credit: PA

The Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has firmly denied claims that her party could break away from the main UK party.

She hit back at a report from the Daily Telegraph suggesting that her aides were secretly working on a deal to split the parties after the Tories saw gains north of the border but losses in England in the General Election.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Davidson said the claim was"b****cks".

"Folk might remember I fought a leadership election on the other side of that particular argument," she added.

The comment referenced her opposition to a similar plan put forward by rival Murdo Fraser in the contest to lead the Scottish Tories in 2011.

