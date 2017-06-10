Davidson denies Scottish Tories may break from UK party

The Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has firmly denied claims that her party could break away from the main UK party.

She hit back at a report from the Daily Telegraph suggesting that her aides were secretly working on a deal to split the parties after the Tories saw gains north of the border but losses in England in the General Election.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Davidson said the claim was"b****cks".

"Folk might remember I fought a leadership election on the other side of that particular argument," she added.