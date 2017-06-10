London Bridge attack: Police make new arrest

London Bridge attack: Ringleader 'tried to hire 7.5 tonne lorry'

The terrorist ringleader of the London Bridge attacks tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police have revealed.

Khuram Butt's payment failed and instead resorted to "plan B" of hiring a white Renault van.

Multiple petrol bombs were also discovered in the van, police said.

Here are the other latest developments: