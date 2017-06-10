Advertisement

London Bridge attack: Ringleader 'tried to hire 7.5 tonne lorry'

The terrorist ringleader of the London Bridge attacks tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police have revealed.

Khuram Butt's payment failed and instead resorted to "plan B" of hiring a white Renault van.

Multiple petrol bombs were also discovered in the van, police said.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Eight people were killed in the attack
  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
London Bridge attack: Police make new arrest

Credit: PA

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the London Bridge attack, Scotland Yard said.

The man was held on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts following a raid at an address in east London on Friday.

The man was taken into custody at a Berkshire police station while detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command searched the residential property in Ilford.

Six men are currently being held in connection with the attack that killed eight.

