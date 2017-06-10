Advertisement

London Bridge attack: Terrorists tried to hire large lorry

The terrorist ringleader of the London Bridge attacks tried unsuccessfully to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police have revealed.

Khuram Butt's payment failed and instead resorted to "plan B" of hiring a white Renault van.

Multiple petrol bombs were also discovered in the van, police said.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Eight people were killed in the attack
  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
London Bridge attack: Police make 20th arrest

Credit: AP

Police have arrested a 20th person in connection with the London Bridge attack.

A 28-year-old man was held on suspicion of terror offences following a raid in east London, Scotland Yard said.

Officers entered a residential address in Barking shortly after 2am on Saturday. It comes hours after police arrested a 27-year-old man in Ilford.

Seven people are now being held in custody in connection with the atrocity that left eight dead and dozens injured.

