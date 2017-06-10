London Bridge attack: Police make 20th arrest

London Bridge attack: Terrorists tried to hire large lorry
The terrorist ringleader of the London Bridge attacks tried unsuccessfully to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police have revealed.
Khuram Butt's payment failed and instead resorted to "plan B" of hiring a white Renault van.
Multiple petrol bombs were also discovered in the van, police said.
Here are the other latest developments:
- Eight people were killed in the attack
- Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
- Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
- Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
- Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack