London Bridge attack: Police make 20th arrest

London Bridge attack: Terrorists tried to hire large lorry

The terrorist ringleader of the London Bridge attacks tried unsuccessfully to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police have revealed.

Khuram Butt's payment failed and instead resorted to "plan B" of hiring a white Renault van.

Multiple petrol bombs were also discovered in the van, police said.

Here are the other latest developments: