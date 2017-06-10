Poll finds Conservative supporters want May to resign

A majority (59.48%) of Tory members now believe Mrs May should resign, according to a snap survey by the Conservative Home website yesterday.

It found that just 36.66% of the 1,503 respondents believe she should stay on.

The survey had not been carried out as a weighted sample as people self-selected to vote in it.

Editor Paul Goodman said the results were "astonishing" and "the most damning finding that in one of our polls that I can remember".