Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • She apologised for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats
  • The Prime Minister also reappointed most of her senior cabinet team on Friday
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Theresa May's ex-spin chief attacks 'arrogant' advisers

Theresa May is facing calls to sack chief aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill. Credit: PA

Theresa May's former head of PR has turned on her Prime Minister's two closest advisers in an article opening the lid on her "painful" ten months working at Downing Street.

Katie Perrior, who quit after the snap election was announced, lashed out at aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill for aggression and arrogance that she said saw them overrule even cabinet ministers in a piece for The Times.

It comes as a growing swell of Conservative MPs and officials call for the pair to be sacked for their decisive role in the election campaign that saw the party lose their majority.

The chiefs of staff were great street fighters but poor political leaders.

Great leaders lead by bringing people with them, not alienating them before having even digested breakfast.

What I could never work out was whether Mrs May condoned their behaviour and turned a blind eye or didn’t understand how destructive they both were.

– Katie Perrior
