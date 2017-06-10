Theresa May's ex-spin chief attacks 'arrogant' advisers

Theresa May's former head of PR has turned on her Prime Minister's two closest advisers in an article opening the lid on her "painful" ten months working at Downing Street.

Katie Perrior, who quit after the snap election was announced, lashed out at aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill for aggression and arrogance that she said saw them overrule even cabinet ministers in a piece for The Times.

It comes as a growing swell of Conservative MPs and officials call for the pair to be sacked for their decisive role in the election campaign that saw the party lose their majority.