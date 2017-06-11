Advertisement

Live updates: Theresa May appoints new cabinet members in reshuffle

  • The Prime Minister is appointing new cabinet members in a reshuffle of her cabinet following an election that saw the Conservatives lose their majority.
  • On Friday Mrs May reappointed most of her senior cabinet team
  • It comes as the Conservative party continue talks to strike a "confidence and supply" agreement with the DUP after Tories lost their majority in the General Election
  • Former Housing Minister Gavin Barwell is appointed Downing Street's new chief of staff after Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill quit
Damian Green made First Secretary of State in reshuffle

Credit: PA

Damian Green has been appointed First Secretary of State as Theresa May reshuffles her top team.

Mr Green, who was previously Work and Pensions Secretary, takes the title generally associated with the role of deputy prime minister.

A long-standing ally of Mrs May, he will also take on the role of Minister for the Cabinet Office.

