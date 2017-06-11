'Four hurt' as explosive thrown into Paris restaurant

At least four people have been injured after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a restaurant in a Paris suburb, according to reports.

Three people were airlifts to hospital with serious burns and a fourth had minor injuries, according to AFP news wire.

French newspaper Le Figaro said that it was possible that other victims remained inside the restaurant in the north-eastern suburb of Aubervilliers.

Heavy smoke remained inside the building, hampering efforts to search it, the paper reported.