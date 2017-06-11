Jeremy Hunt remains as Health Secretary in reshuffle

Live updates: Theresa May appoints new cabinet members in reshuffle
- The Prime Minister is appointing new cabinet members in a reshuffle of her cabinet following an election that saw the Conservatives lose their majority.
- On Friday Mrs May reappointed most of her senior cabinet team
- It comes as the Conservative party continue talks to strike a "confidence and supply" agreement with the DUP after Tories lost their majority in the General Election
- Former Housing Minister Gavin Barwell is appointed Downing Street's new chief of staff after Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill quit