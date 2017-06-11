Advertisement

Live updates: Theresa May appoints new cabinet members in reshuffle

  • The Prime Minister is appointing new cabinet members in a reshuffle of her cabinet following an election that saw the Conservatives lose their majority.
  • On Friday Mrs May reappointed most of her senior cabinet team
  • It comes as the Conservative party continue talks to strike a "confidence and supply" agreement with the DUP after Tories lost their majority in the General Election
  • Former Housing Minister Gavin Barwell is appointed Downing Street's new chief of staff after Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill quit
Justine Greening remains Education Secretary

Justine Greening. Credit: PA

Justine Greening will remain as Education Secretary as Theresa May reshuffles her cabinet.

She has held on to the position despite differences with Theresa May over the Prime Minister's flagship policy to expand the number of grammar schools in England.

