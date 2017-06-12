Advertisement

  1. National

London Bridge attack: Police release images of terrorists' fake suicide belts

Detectives investigating the London Bridge attack have released images of the terrorists' fake suicide belts.

The realistic-looking phoney bombs were actually disposable water bottles wrapped in masking tape.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • The terrorists tried unsuccessfully to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police revealed
  • Multiple petrol bombs were discovered in the white van they used
  • Eight people were killed in the attack
  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • 20 people have been arrested in connection with the probe; 12 have been released without charge.
View all 126 updates ›

London Bridge attack: Police make new arrest

The aftermath of the attack

Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, at 9.50pm on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command were searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

A total of seven men are being held in custody under terror laws after the June 3 atrocity that left eight dead and dozens wounded.

  1. Read more
  2. 126 updates
London Bridge attack: Police release images of terrorists' fake suicide belts

More on this story