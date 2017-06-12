London Bridge attack: Police make new arrest

Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, at 9.50pm on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command were searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

A total of seven men are being held in custody under terror laws after the June 3 atrocity that left eight dead and dozens wounded.