London Bridge attack: Police make new arrest

London Bridge attack: Police release images of terrorists' fake suicide belts
Detectives investigating the London Bridge attack have released images of the terrorists' fake suicide belts.
The realistic-looking phoney bombs were actually disposable water bottles wrapped in masking tape.
Here are the other latest developments:
- The terrorists tried unsuccessfully to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the atrocity, police revealed
- Multiple petrol bombs were discovered in the white van they used
- Eight people were killed in the attack
- Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
- Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
- Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
- Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
- 20 people have been arrested in connection with the probe; 12 have been released without charge.