At least 12 killed in London tower block inferno

  • At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London
  • The Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities from the fire
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in six hospitals across the capital, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday morning
  • Forty appliances containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
London tower block fire: Locals offer clothes, food and a place to sleep to those left with nothing

Before the call for supplies and volunteers went out, both had already started arriving to help those who had lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower block blaze.

While people are being offered shelter at Westway Sport and Fitness Centre, others have been offering their own homes to those affected via social media.

One man who volunteered to help explained that while he would "go home" to his family on Wednesday night, "these people can't, so we're giving them one less thing to worry about".

A couple whose home was affected by the fire were touched by the help they had received from total strangers and the way in which "everyone pulled together".

