London tower block fire: Locals offer clothes, food and a place to sleep to those left with nothing

Before the call for supplies and volunteers went out, both had already started arriving to help those who had lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower block blaze.

While people are being offered shelter at Westway Sport and Fitness Centre, others have been offering their own homes to those affected via social media.

One man who volunteered to help explained that while he would "go home" to his family on Wednesday night, "these people can't, so we're giving them one less thing to worry about".

A couple whose home was affected by the fire were touched by the help they had received from total strangers and the way in which "everyone pulled together".