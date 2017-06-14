Advertisement

At least 12 killed in London tower block inferno

  • At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London
  • The Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities from the fire
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in six hospitals across the capital, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday morning
  • Forty appliances containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Why did the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze spread so quickly?

  • Video report by ITV News Science Correspondent Alok Jha

The investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire will look beyond how it started to why it spread so quickly despite the UK's stringent fire safety regulations.

Cladding is expected to be a key focus of the inquiry after being cited as the aid of fatally rapid blazes in other countries.

Owen Luder, the former president of the Institute of British Architects, told ITV News he was shocked by the speed of the blaze, given fire crews arrived within the time usually needed to prevent major spreading.

Fire expects said the choice of materials, a potential breach that allowed heat to travel through the building or another unknown phenomenon were all potential factors.

