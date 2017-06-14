Why did the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze spread so quickly?

At least 12 killed in London tower block inferno
- At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London
- The Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities from the fire
- The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning
- NHS England said 78 people are being treated in six hospitals across the capital, with 18 in critical care
- Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday morning
- Forty appliances containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
- The cause of the fire is not yet clear
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
- Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
- The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
- A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233