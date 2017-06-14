Why did the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze spread so quickly?

The investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire will look beyond how it started to why it spread so quickly despite the UK's stringent fire safety regulations.

Cladding is expected to be a key focus of the inquiry after being cited as the aid of fatally rapid blazes in other countries.

Owen Luder, the former president of the Institute of British Architects, told ITV News he was shocked by the speed of the blaze, given fire crews arrived within the time usually needed to prevent major spreading.

Fire expects said the choice of materials, a potential breach that allowed heat to travel through the building or another unknown phenomenon were all potential factors.