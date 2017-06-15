Advertisement

PM orders inquiry into London tower block fire as number of dead expected to rise

  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower block disaster
  • At least 17 people have died following the fire, however police expect that number to rise
  • Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
  • Mr Cundy also said that some victims may never be identified
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
'Changes needed' to fire safety regulations, experts say

choi_nat_web1506 Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

Britain's fire safety professionals will be among those who will give evidence to the public inquiry ordered by Theresa May into the fatal Grenfell Tower blaze.

At a conference on Thursday, some said changes to safety rules, and what the public is told about them, were needed.

Dr Jim Glocking, from the Fire Protection Association, said both the standards and approval method for cladding needed to be reviewed - while others have called to changes to the 'stay put' policy.

