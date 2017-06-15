'Changes needed' to fire safety regulations, experts say

Britain's fire safety professionals will be among those who will give evidence to the public inquiry ordered by Theresa May into the fatal Grenfell Tower blaze.

At a conference on Thursday, some said changes to safety rules, and what the public is told about them, were needed.

Dr Jim Glocking, from the Fire Protection Association, said both the standards and approval method for cladding needed to be reviewed - while others have called to changes to the 'stay put' policy.