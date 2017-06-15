'Changes needed' to fire safety regulations, experts say

PM orders inquiry into London tower block fire as number of dead expected to rise
- Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower block disaster
- At least 17 people have died following the fire, however police expect that number to rise
- Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
- Mr Cundy also said that some victims may never be identified
- A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233