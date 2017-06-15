Corbyn: Truth behind London tower fire 'will come out'

Jeremy Corbyn has said the truth behind the causes of the London tower block fire "will come out".

Visiting a community centre being used as a donation point, the Labour leader told a man: "The truth has got to come out and will come out."

Mr Corbyn added that he would "stick up" for those affected by the fire when the man told him "the country needs you".

His visit and comments came on the same day that Prime Minister Theresa May was pictured visiting the site of Grenfell Tower.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard raised the death toll from the deadly inferno to 17, but warned that figure would rise.