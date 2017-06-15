Advertisement

PM orders inquiry into London tower block fire as death toll expected to rise

  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the disaster
  • At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 37 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 17 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Corbyn: Truth behind London tower fire 'will come out'

WEBJezza Play video

Jeremy Corbyn has said the truth behind the causes of the London tower block fire "will come out".

Visiting a community centre being used as a donation point, the Labour leader told a man: "The truth has got to come out and will come out."

Mr Corbyn added that he would "stick up" for those affected by the fire when the man told him "the country needs you".

His visit and comments came on the same day that Prime Minister Theresa May was pictured visiting the site of Grenfell Tower.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard raised the death toll from the deadly inferno to 17, but warned that figure would rise.

