PM orders inquiry into London tower block fire as number of dead expected to rise

  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower block disaster
  • At least 17 people have died following the fire, however police expect that number to rise
  • Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
  • Mr Cundy also said that some victims may never be identified
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Families search for missing loved ones after Grenfell fire

  • Video report by ITV News correspondent Chris Ship

So far, the official death toll of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire stands at 17 - but authorities have warned that number is likely to rise, and rise significantly.

And the list of those still missing is growing.

Among them:

  • Italian couple Gloria Trevisan and her partner Marco Gottardi, who had recently moved in to the 23rd floor. They last spoke to their relatives at around 4 in the morning - the last anyone heard from them.
  • Neither photographer Khadija Say, aged 24, nor her mother Mary, living just a few floors below, have been heard from since the fire.
  • Amaya Tukuh, her mother Amal Ahmadin and aunt Amna Abdulkerim are all missing.
  • Eighty four year old Sheila Smith was living on 16th floor and has not been heard from.
  • A couple of floors below, Zainab Dean was living with her two-year-old son. She told her brother that she was staying there, as she had been instructed.
  • On the 11th floor, Ali Yawar Jafari, was escaping in the lift with his wife and daughter when the doors opened one floor below. He got out and his family has not heard from him since.
