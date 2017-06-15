Advertisement

  1. National

'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze

  • At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
View all 27 updates ›

Grenfell Tower fire: 37 people remain in hospital

Thirty-seven people are still receiving hospital care. Credit: PA

Thirty-seven people caught up in the London tower block fire remain in hospital - with 17 receiving critical care.

In an update on Thursday, NHS England revealed that patients affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze were continuing to be treated across five London hospitals.

Kings College Hospital, Chelsea and Westminster, Royal Free, Guys and St Thomas’ and St Mary’s have all received patients.

So far, 12 people have been confirmed to have died in the fire, which completely destroyed the building in west London.

  1. Read more
  2. 27 updates
'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze

More on this story