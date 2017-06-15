Grenfell Tower fire: 37 people remain in hospital

Thirty-seven people caught up in the London tower block fire remain in hospital - with 17 receiving critical care.

In an update on Thursday, NHS England revealed that patients affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze were continuing to be treated across five London hospitals.

Kings College Hospital, Chelsea and Westminster, Royal Free, Guys and St Thomas’ and St Mary’s have all received patients.

So far, 12 people have been confirmed to have died in the fire, which completely destroyed the building in west London.