PM orders inquiry into London tower block fire as death toll expected to rise

  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the disaster
  • At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 37 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 17 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Hammond cancels Mansion House speech after tower fire

Philip Hammond has cancelled his Mansion House speech. Credit: PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond has cancelled his annual Mansion House address to City leaders following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

In a statement released on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Mr Hammond said: "In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with the local community."

The Chancellor was set to use his speech to reassure businesses they would still have access to investment funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) after Brexit.

He was expected to say that ministers are in discussion with the EIB to ensure UK projects can access its funds during the remaining period of Britain's EU membership.

