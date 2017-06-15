Hammond cancels Mansion House speech after tower fire

Chancellor Philip Hammond has cancelled his annual Mansion House address to City leaders following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

In a statement released on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Mr Hammond said: "In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with the local community."

The Chancellor was set to use his speech to reassure businesses they would still have access to investment funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) after Brexit.

He was expected to say that ministers are in discussion with the EIB to ensure UK projects can access its funds during the remaining period of Britain's EU membership.