London Fire Brigade: 'No more survivors expected'

An "unknown number" of people remain in Grenfell Tower, but they are not expected to have survived the huge blaze, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said crews had managed to reach the top of the 24-storey building in west London.

But rescue teams only managed to carry out a brief search, as the tower has not been declared 100% structurally safe.

Commissioner Cotton added that her team will conduct a "finger-tip" search as soon as possible.

So far, 12 people have been confirmed to have died in Wednesday's fire, although the death toll is expected to rise significantly.