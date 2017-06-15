Advertisement

London tower block fire: At least 12 killed but search for missing continues

  • At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
London Fire Brigade: 'No more survivors expected'

Commissioner Dany Cotton said that people remained in the tower. Credit: Good Morning Britain

An "unknown number" of people remain in Grenfell Tower, but they are not expected to have survived the huge blaze, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said crews had managed to reach the top of the 24-storey building in west London.

But rescue teams only managed to carry out a brief search, as the tower has not been declared 100% structurally safe.

Commissioner Cotton added that her team will conduct a "finger-tip" search as soon as possible.

So far, 12 people have been confirmed to have died in Wednesday's fire, although the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

