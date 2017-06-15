London tower block search 'could take weeks'

Attempts to locate and identify all the victims inside Grenfell Tower could take "weeks", according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton warned it would be a "very slow and painstaking" process to reach all of those caught in Wednesday's inferno.

Speaking on Thursday, Commissioner Cotton anticipated that firefighters would be outside the scene in west London for "many days to come".

"The building itself, the core of it is structurally sound at the moment, so the firefighters have been going in," she said.

Speaking of the death toll, she added: "We know there will be more. It's the upper floors that will be more challenging and will need some additional shoring for us to be able to get in there.

"The size of this building, it could weeks. I want to be realistic, this is a very long process."