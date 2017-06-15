London tower block search 'could take weeks'

'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze
- At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
- There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
- Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
- The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
- NHS England said 37 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 17 in critical care
- Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
- Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
- The cause of the fire is not yet clear
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
- Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
- The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
- A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233