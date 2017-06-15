Advertisement

  1. National

'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze

  • At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 37 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 17 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
View all 29 updates ›

London tower block search 'could take weeks'

Commissioner Dany Cotton said the search process could take weeks.

Attempts to locate and identify all the victims inside Grenfell Tower could take "weeks", according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton warned it would be a "very slow and painstaking" process to reach all of those caught in Wednesday's inferno.

Speaking on Thursday, Commissioner Cotton anticipated that firefighters would be outside the scene in west London for "many days to come".

"The building itself, the core of it is structurally sound at the moment, so the firefighters have been going in," she said.

Speaking of the death toll, she added: "We know there will be more. It's the upper floors that will be more challenging and will need some additional shoring for us to be able to get in there.

"The size of this building, it could weeks. I want to be realistic, this is a very long process."

  1. Read more
  2. 29 updates
'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze

More on this story